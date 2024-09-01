Family of man killed in hit-and-run in Funchal asks for help to identify car and driver

The man who was run over yesterday afternoon, at around 7:20 pm, on Rua da Quinta Calaça, in Funchal, has died. In this case, it was a hit-and-run accident.

The victim, who was thrown about 10 meters, was assisted at the scene by EMIR and the Portuguese Red Cross, and was transported to the hospital alive, as you can read here.

However, he could not resist the severity of his injuries and died.

The family is now asking for help from anyone who witnessed the accident to obtain details that will help identify the driver, who is believed to have fled.

“I ask that anyone who saw or knows anything please send me a private message. A crime like this cannot go unpunished!” wrote Sara Perestrelo, the victim’s sister, on social media.

