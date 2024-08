A tourist from Poland felt unwell this afternoon when he was climbing Calhau da Lapa.

The Mixed Firefighters from Ribeira Brava and Ponta do Sol went to the scene to provide assistance to the foreigner, but he ended up being rescued by sea, in a Maritime Police vessel.

The man disembarked at the Ribeira Brava pier, where an ambulance was waiting to take him to the emergency room.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...