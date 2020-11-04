Easyjet has updated their travel information yesterday, informing passengers needing to get back to the UK, as lockdown in England comes into force tomorrow.

It looks like there will be very few flights after today, with repatriation flights from the 6th to 8th of November. Below is a screenshot from the Easyjet Website. Click to open on their site.

Jet2 still has no updates on the situation as well as BA, but I am sure after the 5th November there will be no flights from the UK, and possibly only a handful of repatriation flights for a couple of days after the lockdown.

If anyone has more information please share in the comments below on my site, and if you are reading this on Facebook try to also comment on my site so information is in one place for all.