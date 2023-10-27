1,500 swimmers expected at the European Masters in Madeira

The European Masters Championship is expected to bring together around 1,500 swimmers in Madeira, between the 19th and 25th of November.

This is the organization’s expectation for another international event that will have the Region as its stage, this time on two fronts: pool and sea.

The Funchal Olympic Swimming Pools, in Penteada, and the Lido Bathing Complex will ‘host’ the events, which will once again place the Region on the international map of the sport.

Some of the best master swimmers on the European continent will be able to compete in both events and the race schedules have been prepared taking this possibility into account, allowing athletes to fight for medals at sea and in the pool.

In addition to the short pool program, throughout the week, open water swimmers will also be able to compete in distances of 1.5 km on the second day, and 3 km on the sixth day.

An opportunity, according to the Madeira Swimming Association, to take advantage of “the excellent conditions on the island, with the sea temperature normally being around 22/23 degrees at this time of year”.

Registration runs until the end of the month.

After the European Championships, Madeira will host the final of the swimming World Cups, in open waters, on the 2nd and 3rd of December.

From Diário Notícias

