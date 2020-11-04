The President of the Regional Government announces, from 12 noon, new measures to control, prevent and combat the pandemic.

Miguel Albuquerque’s communication will take place via videoconference, starting at Quinta Vigia, and can be followed live on Facebook of the Regional Government of Madeira.

You can also follow the announcement by broadcasting the radio 88.8 JMFM, at https://www.jm-madeira.pt/radio88

This press video conference is attended by journalists from 14 regional and national media, each journalist being able to ask a question.

From JM