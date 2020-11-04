“Bars and the like will be obligatorily closed until midnight and the inspection by PSP, GNR, and ARAE will be reinforced”, announced Miguel Albuquerque a little while ago at a press conference at Quinta Vigia.

Use of a mask, alcohol gel, and a ban on gatherings of more than 5 people and enforcement outside bars will be reinforced to ensure distance, ban on gatherings, and a ban on the consumption of alcoholic beverages on the public road.

Discotheques will be closed for 30 days and restaurants and the like close at 11 pm.

Whether in restaurants, bars, or similar, customers will not be allowed to remain inside the establishments after closing.

Gymnasiums will be required to reduce their capacity to 50% and measure the temperature for all users and provide alcohol gel and group classes in indoor spaces will be prohibited.

Albuquerque also announced a reinforcement of the inspection on leaving schools.

From Jornal Madeira