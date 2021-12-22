Today there are 252 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection reported in RAM. There are 15 imported cases and 237 of local transmission.

There are still 145 recovered, and the Region currently accounts for 1,549 active cases, of which 81 are imported and 1,468 are of local transmission.

Regarding the isolation of these active cases, there are 34 people admitted to the Dr. Nélio Mendonça Hospital, none of them in the Intensive Care Unit dedicated to covid-19. Another 100 people are isolated in a dedicated hotel unit, the rest remaining in their own accommodation.

