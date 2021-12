Three more sick victims of covid-19 in the Region died today.

According to a note from the Regional Department of Health and Civil Protection, these are two women, aged 85 and 84, and a man, aged 78, with associated comorbidities, who died at the Dr. Nélio Mendonça Hospital.

According to the information, one of the three patients was not vaccinated.

With these deaths, Madeira accounts for a total of 126 deaths associated with covid since the beginning of the pandemic.

From Jornal Madeira

