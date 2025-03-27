Madeira Archipelago under yellow warning for wind

The Madeira Archipelago has been placed under a yellow warning for wind on all its slopes and altitudes, from north to south, from the sea to the mountains and on both islands.

The IPMA warning comes into effect from tomorrow, Friday, at 9 pm and, in principle, will be valid until 6 pm on Saturday.

With northeast winds with gusts of between 80 km/hour, in the eastern and western extremes of Madeira Island and Porto Santo Island, and up to 100 km/hour in mountainous regions, a warning has been issued that will last for 21 hours.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...