Chaos on the Expressway with 11 km of congestion

At a time when the accident that occurred on the Via Rápida has already been resolved, namely with the removal of the vehicles involved, the situation seems to be starting to ease, although the chaos has been installed and promises to last for some time.

The traffic is only just starting to ease now in Garajau.

Via Litoral has given an indication on the Infovias app that traffic is congested along 10.9 km, from the Viveiros area in Funchal to the Atalaia area in Caniço. This does not include all the other access roads that are blocked, a situation that certainly involves thousands of vehicles and occupants who are desperate, and lare for work.

The accident occurred before 8:00 am and at this point it is heading towards 9:30 am, it still hasn’t improved much, especially for those who have no other escape.

It should be noted that in the opposite direction there is also congestion that extends for 3 km and tends to get worse.

