TWELVE STATIONS RECORD VALUES ​​ABOVE 30 DEGREES

At 1 pm this Tuesday, there are already 12 meteorological stations recording values ​​above 30 degrees, with the Funchal observatory station recording the highest value at 34 degrees.

Also the stations of Santa Catarina (31.3ºC), Cancela (31.5ºC), Funchal/Lido (32.4ºC), Quinta Grande (31.9ºC), Lugar de Baixo (33.1ºC), Monte (30 .9ºC), Santo da Serra (30.1ºC), Caniçal (31.2ºC), Santana (31.1ºC), São Vicente (30.1ºC) and Porto Moniz (30ºC) exceeded 30 degrees, between 00:00 and 1pm this afternoon.

Remember that the high maximum temperature values ​​will remain until Friday.

