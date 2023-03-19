DR CHAOS IN TRAFFIC AGAIN INSTALLED IN PICO DO AREEIRO

A reader sent images to the Jornal Madeira editorial office that illustrate the indiscipline that continues to reign in one of the most visited tourist spots in the archipelago: Pico do Areeiro.

The images captured on this spring Sunday morning (Also Fathers day) show that chaos continues in this crowded area of ​​the Region, despite the placement of signs and the expansion of parking spaces.

Following this chaotic traffic, as revealed by an eyewitness to the Journal, the PSP were called to intervene.

Let’s remember, that this area, has over 300 parking spaces now, well over 200 more than what we have always had there, and still this area is constantly full, with parking down the roads also.

This traffic is also putting strain on the roads that have been in bad need of repair for a long time, but if course nothing will be done till half of it falls away.

