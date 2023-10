The Integrated Communications Center of the Regional Relief Operations Command recorded, early yesterday evening and during the early hours of the morning, five fires in the municipalities of Ribeira Brava, Ponta do Sol, Câmara de Lobos and Calheta.

At the moment, only the fire that broke out in Calheta, at 11:52 pm, in the Caminho do Poço/Pinheiro area is active, informs the Regional Civil Protection Service, IP-RAM.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...