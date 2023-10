Approaching forest fire leads IFCN to take preventive action.

The Institute of Forests and Nature Conservation (IFCN) has just informed that “all circulation on classified pedestrian routes in the Rabaçal area is prohibited, due to the occurrence of a forest fire”, which is raging on the slope of Arco da Calheta, towards Paul da Serra, since late last night.

From Diário Notícias

