RYANAIR MAINTAINS 10 SUMMER ROUTES IN MADEIRA AND INCREASES FREQUENCIES TO PORTO

Ryanair will maintain the 10 routes it already operates in Madeira in the summer, but will increase the frequency of flights between Funchal and Porto, the company announced today.

In a statement, Ryanair points out that it will have four more weekly flights between Madeira and Porto, thus increasing its total capacity by 7% compared to the summer of last year.

The company intends to transport around 730,000 passengers on the 10 routes this summer, the note indicates.

Ryanair has flights from Madeira to Lisbon, Porto, London, Manchester, Milan, Dublin, Paris, Marseille, Brussels and Nuremberg.

“We look forward to welcoming our customers on board our flights to and from Madeira this summer as Ryanair continues to offer more traffic, connectivity and lower fares than any other airline in Portugal”, says Elena Cabrera , responsible for the carrier for Portugal and Spain, mentioned in the statement.

From Jornal Madeira

