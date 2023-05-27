TAP PLANE ABORTED TWICE IN MADEIRA.

Adverse weather conditions affect, this Saturday morning, the normal operation of the Airport in Madeira, at a time when the airport’s wind limits are being discussed.

This Saturday morning, a TAP Portugal airbus (TP 1697), coming from Lisbon, tried two approaches to the runway, both failed, having to abort in both situations.

Another British Airways aircraft (BA 520) also aborted on the Santa Cruz runway and is currently ‘circling’ in Madeiran airspace.

I think this could be due to low cloud and rain in the area, as it doesn’t seem to windy.

Both planes eventually landed.

