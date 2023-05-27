Congestion at tourist spots “is a good problem”

Tobi Hughes·
Madeira News

The flow of tourists to the main tourist attractions in Madeira and which creates serious constraints on traffic and tourist access “is a good problem, the problem was not having tourists”, in the opinion of the President of the Regional Government.

The official defended a better co-management of public spaces and a more fruitful dialogue with tourist agents in order to alleviate peaks in affluence, in addition to believing that the greater offer that his government is creating will allow relief in these constraints. (didn’t he say thay months ago???) (and when has Madeira not had tourists???) 

“We have to understand each other and it’s not worth making dramas in the Portuguese way because everything can be resolved”, he declared, responding as follows to the questions of journalists: “Do you want me to close access to Pico do Areeiro?”

From Diário Notícias

Previous ArticleTAP PLANE ABORTED TWICE IN MADEIRA.
No Newer Articles
Tobi Hughes

One Response

  1. What arrogance from Mr President. These spots belong to everyone. The only way I can see to resolve the problem is to limit numbers visiting by booking times much like tourist attraction in europe do. Allocate a certain number of places to small coaches and charge everyone to visit [cost is rarely given as a reason for not visiting]. I could see problems with Pico given the time frame when most want to visit but it is the farest way Imho…rant over, happy saturday everyone

    Reply

I encourage you to leave comments, I read every single one.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© 2021 Madeira Island News | Privacy Policy
%d bloggers like this: