The Port Authority of Funchal issued a bad weather warning this morning due to strong winds.

According to indications from the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and Atmosphere, for the Region, the wind of force 7 – between 51 and 62 km per hour – will blow from any direction.

The wind has certainly picked up strength this afternoon, and is expected to be strong all day tomorrow,

If you are flying to the island tomorrow, be prepaid for possible delays or being diverted.

