Binter in Porto Santo for another three years

Some good news for those living on Porto Santo.

Today’s JM headline reveals that the legal imbroglio in the concession contract for the air link between Porto Santo and Madeira has already been overcome.

The airline revealed to JM that it received official confirmation yesterday that it won the tender for the concession of the route between Madeira and Porto Santo.

The decision puts an end to a long legal dispute that caused instability for years. However, the company has already reopened ticket sales until September next year.

Like this: Like Loading...