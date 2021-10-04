Madeira with 7 new covid cases

The Autonomous Region of Madeira (RAM) currently has seven new cases of infection by SARS-CoV-2 in RAM, so the region now counts 11,771 confirmed cases of covid-19.

According to the Regional Directorate of Health (DRS), the new positives correspond to a case imported from Bulgaria and six cases of local transmission.

There are now 16 more recovered cases to report, bringing to 11,577 the number of people considered cured in the archipelago.

To date, the region maintains a total of 75 deaths associated with the disease.

Thus, there are 119 active cases, of which 20 are imported cases and 99 are of local transmission.

