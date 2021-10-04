PORTUGUESE LEAGUE AGAINST CANCER OPENS STORE IN RUA DAS MURÇAS

The Madeira Regional Nucleus of the Portuguese League Against Cancer (NRM-LPCC) has scheduled the opening of its Merchandising store, located at number 11 on Rua das Murças, for Thursday, October 7th.

This is a new space, kindly provided by a family, whom the NRM-LPCC thanks for their generosity, which will be open to the population and where different products related to the Portuguese League Against Cancer can be purchased.

On the occasion, the calendar relating to ‘October Rosa’ (Pink October) will also be presented.

From Jornal Madeira

Like this: Like Loading...