Studio Dois Arquitectura, by architects Carolina Sumares and Rik den Heijer, won the Madeira and Porto Santo 2021 Architecture Prize with the project Casas da Vargem, in Ponta do Sol.

The award will be presented today, World Architecture Day, at Casa Frederico de Freitas at 5 pm by the regional secretary for Tourism and Culture.

From Jornal Madeira

