A 69-year-old man who was found floating in Porto Moniz this afternoon has died. Despite the commitment and efforts of the rescue teams, namely Sanas, firefighters and EMIR, who tried for about an hour to resuscitate the victim. It was not possible to recover the victim’s vital signs, according to a source from the Volunteer Fire Department of Sao Vicente and Porto Moniz.

It’s believed the mad was fishing with family from a boat when he fell overboard.

