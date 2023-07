There are more tourists using public transport. In the first three months of 2023, Horas do Funchal sold 15,113 ‘Multidias/Tourist Kit’, 106% more compared to the first quarter of 2019, where 7,332 units were requested. In the whole of last year, this product, for 1 to 7 days, was purchased by 42,234 people.

This is the news that makes the headlines of your JM today, on a front page that highlights that in Santana Dinarte Fernandes points to the construction of a campsite.

