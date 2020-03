Madeiran and producer Roberto Assis has just made a video where he appeals to Madeirans to stay at home, taking the opportunity to leave some messages. “You need to stop to feel Madeira, the waves of the sea and nature again”, says Assis, stressing that this pause is necessary to “return to breathe, travel, dream and embrace”.

He also gives thanks to those who cannot stop, such as the baker or health professionals, calling on the rest to stop and stay at home.

From DN