MADEIRA REGISTERED FOR THE FIRST TIME MORE THAN 2 MILLION OVERNIGHT STAYS IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF THE YEAR

According to data revealed today by the Regional Directorate for Statistics of Madeira, the Region from January to March 2023, overnight stays in total tourist accommodation in the Region registered an increase of 52.8% compared to the same period last year, approaching the 2.3 million for the first time.

The estimates, referring to March 2023, reveal that 88.8% of tourist accommodation establishments in RAM registered guest movements in this month. Analyzing by segment, it appears that the hotel industry had the highest percentage of establishments with guest movement (89.9%), followed by tourism in rural areas, with 89.2%, and local accommodation, with 88, 8%.

In March 2023, the number of overnight stays in tourist accommodation exceeded 855.8 thousand, representing an increase of 32.7% compared to the same month (644.8 thousand overnight stays in March 2022).

Full Story in Portuguese

Like this: Like Loading...