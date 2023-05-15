Funchal invests 27,000 euros in the 2023 Festas da Sé

There are nine days of festivities and “commercial exaltation”, with a lot of animation, in the streets adjacent to the Cathedral, which correspond to a city council investment of around 27 thousand euros, revealed today Pedro Calado, during the presentation of the event, in the Salão Nobre da Funchal City Council (CMF).

On the occasion, the president of the municipality reaffirmed the commitment to make the “city a center of development”, putting “entrepreneurs in the first hand, because it is the entrepreneurs who invest and create jobs”.

The Festas da Sé – held in partnership with the Parish Council of Sé and Empresa de Cervejas da Madeira – officially opens Friday (May 19th) at 5:30 pm and close on the 27th, with two times daily activities (lunch from 12:30 pm to 1:30 pm; afternoon/evening between 5:30 pm and 6:30 pm), with catering establishments open until midnight, with the exception of Fridays and Saturdays which close at 1 am.

Pedro Calado wants the investment in the Festas da Sé to be “reproductive”, stressing that “the municipality has done everything to help traders and, in this way, contribute to the sustainability of their businesses”. “We want a city with more movement and more commercial dynamism”, insisted the mayor cited in a press release.

The president of the CMF also highlighted the reinforcement of animation for this year, which will have the participation of 17 groups (among philharmonic bands, tunas and folklore groups). For the first time, there will be fado at lunchtime, in addition to a wide variety of live music, with 41 performances scheduled.

From Diário Notícias

