The strong wind felt today in Santana caused trees and branches to fall and rocks to fall in several areas of this municipality, mainly in the parishes of Faial and São Jorge.

The Municipal Civil Protection Service was promptly mobilized and cleared the roads.

However, Santana City Council recommends that precautionary measures be adopted due to the instability aggravated by the heavy rain and strong winds of recent days.

From Diário Notícias

