Just for some fun through the winter months, I will do Selfie Sunday.

So send me your selfies from Madeira, or wherever you are in the world, let me know where the photo was taken.

I’m hoping to see a few snowy photos on the run up to Christmas.

Send photos to madeiraislandnews@gmail.com with the subject Selfie Sunday….

Don’t forget, Friday Foto will continue as always, send photos of Madeira only to the same email address above, but with the subject Friday Foto.

