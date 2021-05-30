The number was recorded by Pedro Ramos this Sunday morning, on the sidelines of a visit to the vaccination center, at Tecnopolo, where he was accompanied by Pedro Calado.

Regarding the state of vaccination in the Region, the regional secretary who oversees Health and Civil Protection points to about 93 thousand people already vaccinated with the first dose and about 50 thousand already with both doses.

In a projection and near future, Pedro Ramos says that in the next week the 150 thousand doses should be reached, of which 100 thousand referring to the first dose, expecting a number in the order of 175 thousand for complete vaccination until September.

In the number of 50 thousand people with full dose, 315 people were later infected, with the exception that almost all remained asymptomatic, which attests to the efficiency of the vaccination, but, equally, confirms that it does not confer total immunity.

In relation to young people between 12 and 15 years old, now authorized by the European Medicines Agency to be vaccinated with Pfizer, Pedro Ramos projects that in the Region this age group may be concluded at the beginning of the school year 2021/22

From Jornal Madeira