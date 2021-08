The tourist who fell this morning in the Levada do Risco, in Rabaçal, ended up not resisting the injuries and died, according to JM.

The tourist, of French nationality, followed with a guide in another group, when he suffered the accident, falling from a considerable height.

The rescue teams of the Calheta Volunteer Firefighters managed to identify the body, in an area of ​​difficult access, with the tourist unable to resist the serious injuries resulting from the fall.

From Jornal Madeira