The Institute of Forests and Nature Conservation (IFCN) informs that all barbecues in recreational areas in forest areas and the Areeiro/Eira do Serrado Forest Road, under the management of this Institute, taking into account the situation of the survey of meteorological alerts, are open from early afternoon today.

They warn, however, “to all citizens who use fireplaces and barbecue areas, to prevent all situations that imply the occurrence of fires, making fires only in areas authorized and made available for this purpose and never abandoning the places without completely extinguishing the fires in them”.

He also warns against “the development of good practice conduct, never putting at risk the safeguard of the forest area”.

From Jornal Madeira