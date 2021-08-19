The latest information reveals that the tourist who fell this morning on the Levada do Risco, in Rabaçal, suffered very serious injuries and happened off the recommended route.

According to JM, the tourist, of French nationality, was following a guide in another group, when he suffered the accident, falling from a considerable height.

The area is difficult to access, as it is not recommended for leisure or walking.

According to JM, the victim is in critical condition, in danger of his life.

The rescue and aid teams of the Calheta Volunteer Fire Brigade try to reach the place in order to rescue the French citizen.

From Jornal Madeira