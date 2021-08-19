Eighteen pieces of equipment in 2500 m2 make up the intergenerational park in Parque de Santa Catarina, which was visited today by the Mayor of Funchal.

The old playground was obsolete and had to close for not complying with legislation.

Now, Miguel Silva Gouveia has visited the new facilities that can bring together grandparents, parents and grandchildren.

On the occasion, the president recalled that the Chamber has already recovered all the spaces in the municipality and that it has two new projects in mind. However, fearing the National Elections Commission, the mayor, who is a candidate for the Confidence Coalition for the September 26 elections, preferred not to specify where these spaces are projected.

The investment in Parque de Santa Catarina was 262 thousand euros.

From Jornal Madeira