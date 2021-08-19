  • Home
Emigrants and Portuguese descendants report delays and have been waiting for six months for the reimbursement of trips purchased from TAP. The mobility of these citizens between Portugal and Venezuela has been a real nightmare.

Mobility problems are constant for emigrants and Portuguese descendants who reside in Venezuela and intend to move to their homeland. The pandemic has, to a large extent, exacerbated the situation, but the problems between TAP and the Venezuelan Government predate the airspace restrictions as a result of the pandemic.

Since February 2020, TAP has not operated regular flights between the Portuguese and Venezuelan capitals. A year and a half marked by advances and setbacks. Advances have led many to risk purchasing travel. The setbacks, on the other hand, led to cancellations, delays, uncertainty and waiting in relation to refunds.

This is the case of at least four emigrants as JM was able to find out.

Our newspaper received appeals and requests so that we could help them get money back for tickets purchased for flights between Caracas and Lisbon.

Four citizens who share residence between Venezuela and Miami purchased tickets in September 2020. They were traveling from Caracas to Portugal with the dream of seeing their family again.

It is certain that the flights were to be  cancelled.

Ynes Agrela, a Portuguese descendant who seeks to receive the money, has been trying to resolve the situation since February. They asked for the money back for these tickets. In response, TAP will have said that in 3 months they would make this return.

However, and after six months, no money reached the affected emigrants and Portuguese descendants.

Those waiting say they repeatedly call the Portuguese-flagged air carrier.

“The call ends up dropping due to the waiting time”, regrets Ynes Agrela.

Remember, TAP was supposed to resume regular connections between Lisbon and Caracas as of November 2nd. The flights would have two frequencies a week, and would take place in an A330-900neo with 298 seats.

As confirmed by JM, reservations are still available on the carrier’s website, but only for the month of December.

Flights have been suspended since February last year and were being operated on euroAtlantic Airways planes. The realization of these will, as until now, depend on the evolution of the covid-19 pandemic and the restrictions of Portuguese and Venezuelan airspace.

From Jornal Madeira

Tobi Hughes

5 Responses

  1. Michael John Litten Reply

    There are several FB groups for dissatisfied TAP customers all telling the same stories that TAP is taking forever to process refunds for flights they cancelled! I personally am still waiting for over 1,800 euros for three return transatlantic flights paid for in January 2020 to fly in October 2020 but cancelled in June 2020. I was advised refunds could take up to three months to process but nothing received to date! According to their website they actually approved the refunds in March 2021 and once again I was advised it could take up to three months to process. Well over five months later still waiting. My advice is Take Another Plane, unless you know 100% for certain the flight is going to happen or it would not be a problem to be moved by TAP to another flight say to Lisbon in another an hour or two later, don’t risk booking with TAP because they are using thousands of passengers money retained by them, for flights they cancelled, as a form of interest free loan to help their cash flow. Any idea of encouraging customer loyalty or complying with EU legislation about how long they legally have to issue refunds obviously is of no interest to the senior management of TAP. We’re they not also responsible in part for Groundforce recently going into receivership due to non payment of invoices which they simply refused to pay claiming unspecified irregularities or disputes. Basically TAP is being run by bean counters with no concept or concern for anyone or anything other than keeping the company solvent no matter who suffers or what the consequences for the long term reputation or goodwill of the company or even Portugal and its tourism industry.

  2. John Cleary Reply

    What about the British waiting for their refunds, I booked TAP in April to London via Lisbon through a Madeira Travel Agent, i went through all of the complaint procedure guidelines as per the TAP refund policy, they told me that the Agency had to apply not me but when i emailed them a copy of the refund application from the Agency they stopped replying to me, it is not the Agency’s fault as they are waiting for TAP to refund them but in the end, I went to my bank, showed them all of the emails and got a chargeback from the Agency, it is not 100% sorted as their bank are disputing the chargeback. I personally wouldn’t touch TAP with a very long barge pole, I read somewhere that they are not even the national carrier anymore but now a private airline, not sure if that is true or not.

  4. Michael Hall Reply

    TAP is insolvent. If it wasn’t for the state continually bailing them out they would have disappeared long ago.

  5. MauriceGReed Reply

    Such a pity. We used to like flying with TAP when they did the Heathrow T4 to Madeira run.

