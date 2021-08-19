After verifying the existence of a pollution spot in the waters of Ribeira Brava beach, the City Council decided to close part of this bathing complex.

At the moment, the Municipality does not know the origin of the brownish stain that is polluting the bathing waters, but it is making every effort to solve the problem that affects the normal functioning of this area, which is much sought after by Madeirans and foreigners.

The situation has already been communicated to IASaúde and the Regional Secretariat for the Environment and Climate Change to proceed, as a matter of urgency, with the collection of samples and analysis of the waters. Meanwhile, the Municipality decided to interdict part of the bathing complex, namely the area that is polluted, while the rest is at the disposal of bathers.

From Jornal Madeira