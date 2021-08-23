The Autonomous Region of Madeira should surpass this Monday the complete vaccination of 175,000 people against Covid-19, which corresponds to 70% of the population, indicative of the so-called ‘group immunity’.

By the end of Sunday, 174,400 Madeirans had completed the full vaccination against Covid-19. The daily average of inoculations has been superior to the number necessary to surpass the ‘group immunity’ mark. Contributing decisively to this are the second doses of young people aged between 12 and 17 years.

The day before yesterday, the regional secretary of Health, Pedro Ramos, underlined that the authorities’ goal “is to reach 70% of complete vaccination and, if possible, reach 85% of started vaccination” by the end of August.

From Diário Notícias