DISGRUNTLED PASSENGER PROVOKED OUTRAGE AT MADEIRA AIRPORT

A Ryanair passenger caused a major disturbance at the Madeira Airport – Cristiano Ronaldo station this afternoon. Authorities were called.

According to information gathered by JM, the individual, in addition to the threatening tone with which he addressed the professionals of an airline, allegedly dissatisfied with the service provided, provoked contempt and resisted the indications of PSP agents who were called to the scene.

Although information is scarce, it is known that the man intended to travel and ended up causing a scene that caught the attention of many passengers who were at the desk, some waiting for a trip, others trying to board.

The situation was resolved by PSP agents, who managed to identify and calm the individual.

Still, the incident caused a huge stir at the airport.

From Jornal Madeira

