Year-end with 85.1% occupancy

Tobi Hughes·
Madeira News

Hotel occupancy for the end of the year in Madeira is currently at 85.1%, numbers identical to those in 2019, before the start of the pandemic.

For Christmas, the numbers are a little more modest, around 58%.

These were the data revealed by Eduardo Jesus in the presentation of the festive events for the coming weeks, involving Christmas and the New Year.

According to the regional secretary of Tourism and Culture, there will be entertainment in various parts of the city, involving more than 2,200 people.

The Christmas and New Year celebrations represent an investment by the Regional Government, through the Regional Secretariat for Tourism and Culture, in the order of one million and 700 thousand euros, of which one million and 85 thousand euros are for the New Year’s Eve fireworks show.

For the Christmas lights, a two-year contract was signed, covering 2020 and 2021, with a global value of 2.9 million euros.

From Diário Notícias

 

Previous ArticleFunchal marks World AIDS Day in red
Next ArticleIncidence rates
Tobi Hughes

5 Responses

  1. Sadly the flight costs will always deter us from trying New Year in Madeira – the return trip over that weekend is approximately £400 more than the weeks either side.
    Makes it an expensive fireworks show !

    Reply

  2. Tobi, that may change in the next few weeks as more details of the Omnicron variant of the virus unfolds. For example, here in Scotland Nicola Sturgeon is trying to introduce new rules for anyone entering the UK. She and the Welsh First Minister are proposing that all travellers entering the UK must quarantine for eight days on arrival and take a PCR test on day 2 and day 8 but accepts that this would need to be agreed by all UK countries. As we are supposed to go to Madeira on 6th December for 14 days, this would mean staying at home over Christmas on our return and that I am not prepared to do. Scotland has also just announced 6 cases of the new varient here in Scotland. Decisions have to be made in the next few days as to whether we come to Madeira or not, especially with the restrictions in place in Madeira. I am sure there will be many more in our position.

    Reply

  3. Omnicron. Doctors in South Africa claim no serious symptoms have been observed. The doctors don’t know how infectious it is. Or if the vaccine is effective on it. Or how bad the effect of the variation is on patients. But what the doctors do know is that if they claim the sky is falling, the politicians will hand out money. And the politicians know that it allows them to control the population and in the UK especially in the, lots of friends and family of politicians have benefitted from being handed fake contracts related to covid. So while no one in power knows if Omnicron is bad, they do know they can benefit from telling everyone the sky is about to fall – and they know the doctors will happily confirm whatever is required because they want their research grants to continue. Welcome to the new normal. This is going to be the future for the next 2-5 years.

    Reply

  4. Much as we’d like to come at Christmas and/or New Year, the flight prices are a huge deterrent. £432 (+ seats, + luggage) outbound only must be the highest EJ price I’ve seen!

    Reply

  5. We got Christmas/New Year flights from Gatwick for £30 return, when Easyjet were selling phantom flights to find the refunds in the 1st few weeks of the pandemic. Happy days!

    Reply

I encourage you to leave comments, I read every single one.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© 2021 Madeira Island News | Privacy Policy
%d bloggers like this: