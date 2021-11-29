Year-end with 85.1% occupancy

Hotel occupancy for the end of the year in Madeira is currently at 85.1%, numbers identical to those in 2019, before the start of the pandemic.

For Christmas, the numbers are a little more modest, around 58%.

These were the data revealed by Eduardo Jesus in the presentation of the festive events for the coming weeks, involving Christmas and the New Year.

According to the regional secretary of Tourism and Culture, there will be entertainment in various parts of the city, involving more than 2,200 people.

The Christmas and New Year celebrations represent an investment by the Regional Government, through the Regional Secretariat for Tourism and Culture, in the order of one million and 700 thousand euros, of which one million and 85 thousand euros are for the New Year’s Eve fireworks show.

For the Christmas lights, a two-year contract was signed, covering 2020 and 2021, with a global value of 2.9 million euros.

From Diário Notícias

