Funchal marks World AIDS Day in red

“The Municipality of Funchal (CMF) joins the Regional Committee for the Fight Against AIDS, to mark, on December 1st, the World Day for the Fight against that disease”, announces a statement from the municipality.

Thus, “the CMF will, between the 30th of November and the 2nd of December, illuminate the façade of the Paços do Concelho building in red”, he says.

It should be noted that “the World Day to Fight Aids is commemorated on December 1st, bringing together people from all over the world, with the aim of raising awareness, informing and demonstrating international solidarity in the face of the disease”, recalls the municipality.

From Diário Notícias

