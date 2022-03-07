Mayra Santos postpones swimming crossing for health reasons

The Portuguese-Brazilian swimmer Mayra Santos, who wanted to cross between the parish of Ponta Delgada (São Vicente) and Ponta de São Lourenço (Machico), postponed this challenge for health reasons.

In a short post on her Facebook page, the swimmer explains that “for health reasons, I was forced to postpone this challenge that I wanted so much and that I’ve been waiting for for so long”.

Continuing, she says that “this is not an easy decision but it is the right one at the moment. Because my head wants a lot but my body is not helping me”, she laments.

In what would be a challenge of swimming 35 kilometers, much of it facing the sea to the north of Madeira, the swimmer wanted to complete the return to Madeira, as she says, in order to “’embrace’ the island that welcomed me so well”, she wished.

Still, she keeps her focus on the objective: “As soon as I have a new date, I’ll let you know.”

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...