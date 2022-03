A number of you have emailed me about some queues at petrol stations.

Prices will rise by 2-3cents a liter from midnight Sunday.

In mainland Portugal prices are increasing a lot, diesel will go up a whopping 14 cents a liter, and 95 unleaded by about 8 cents.

I guess some people in Madeira have seen these price rises and think it’s for Madeira also, which it’s not.

These are the prices below for next week’s fuel on Madeira.

Like this: Like Loading...