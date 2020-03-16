Until yesterday, questionnaires at Madeira International Airport had been the target of 5,788 tourists, JM found, with 554 being considered cases that could be suspect.

The measure was decreed on Friday, under the contingency plan for the coronavirus and, on that day, 1,633 completed the survey, on Saturday it was 3,317 and, yesterday, Sunday, there were only 838, a result, also, of the Executive’s measures to decrease the influx of tourists.

Within the scope of these preventive measures, and according to the responses that were provided, several cases that could be suspected were reported, at Madeira Airport, in a total of 554.

Thus, on the 13th, 152 people were considered suspects, on the 14th, 306 and, yesterday, the 15th, 96.