The company Horários do Funchal (HF) reported that starting today, March 16, the cleaning of buses will be enhanced through a disinfection process with viricide. The measure aims to reduce the risk of contamination and contagion of Covid-19.

The cleaning process implemented by the transport company is another measure of containment in the face of the outbreak of the new coronavirus and consists of the application of a certified product that destroys the virus through equipment that distributes the product in particles, which has a very effective action. . The product used has European certifications and is biodegradable. The product will be applied throughout the fleet.

In addition to this process, HF will further intensify daily cleaning, with disinfectant on all buses that circulate.

It is recalled that, on March 4, the transport company activated a specific Contingency Plan to respond to the epidemic scenario for the new coronavirus.

Since then, drivers have been trained to know how to deal with the existence of suspected cases of Covid-19 and the company has already provided a weekly kit with personal protection materials that includes masks, gloves and disinfectant gel.

In addition, HF has been disseminating information to customers and workers in general and the capacity of buses has been reduced to 50% of capacity.

The carrier has also called on customers to give preference to purchasing pre-purchased tickets, in order to avoid buying tickets on board.