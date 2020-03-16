With 140 rooms, Hotel da Vila and Estalagem da Ponta do Sol will close this week and until the end of May, confirmed the hotelier and administrator of the two reference units in the municipality of the West Zone: “If there are no customers, what can we do? ”, he responded to the question of the hypothesis of hotels prematurely shutting down due to the state of alert and contingency plan in place due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

From Diário Notícias