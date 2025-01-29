RAM airports handled five million passengers for the first time

What seemed more than obvious has been confirmed. The movement of passengers at airports in the Autonomous Region of Madeira, in 2024, reached and exceeded five million for the first time. “According to the information provided by ANA – Aeroportos de Portugal to the Regional Statistics Directorate of Madeira (DREM), in December 2024, there was a movement of 377.4 thousand passengers at airports in the RAM, transported in 2,916 aircraft (commercial flights), translating year-on-year variations of +6.2% and +7.7%, respectively”, it highlights in a press release this morning.

Thus, with these figures, “considering the whole of 2024 and both airports in the Region, aircraft movement stood at 34,547, while the number of passengers was around 5.1 million, representing variations of +1.4% and +4.6%, in the same order”, it points out. “In the year in question, Madeira airport registered an increase, both in aircraft movement (31.8 thousand; +1.9% compared to 2023), and in the number of passengers (4.8 million; +4.8%). At Porto Santo airport, despite the reduction in aircraft movement (2.7 thousand; -3.8% compared to 2023), the number of passengers increased (247.9 thousand; +0.4%)”, it specifies.

