Two earthquakes recorded this morning south of Madeira

IPMA’s earthquake recording equipment recorded two tremors this morning, separated by about an hour, both southeast of Madeira.

According to the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and Atmosphere, the first earthquake was recorded at 3:23 am with an intensity of 2.8 on the Richter scale, having occurred at a depth of 10 km southeast of the Desertas Islands.

The second occurred at 4:28 am, this time at just 2 km depth to the Southeast, but also of lesser intensity, just 2.1 on the scale, but in this case practically on the edge of Desertas.

A total of 4 earthquakes have been recorded in the last 48 hours.

