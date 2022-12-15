MACHICO MARKS MARKET NIGHT THIS SATURDAY

The City Council of Machico, as in recent years, will mark this Saturday, December 17th, in Largo da Praça, another typical Market Night.

The Autarchy offers a diversified cultural program that promises to enliven all those who travel to the Municipality.

The entertainment will begin at 8.30 pm with a performance by the Caniçal Folklore Group, followed by the Caniçal Casa do Povo de Água de Pena Singing Group, the Porto da Cruz Folklore Group and Machetinho.

At 10.30pm, there will be performances by the Grupo Folclore de Machico, Cantares da Ribeira and also with the Philharmonic of the Banda Municipal de Machico and the Tuna de Machim.

The night promises to end with a party, with the son of the land, Dj Oxy, who, from 00.30 am, will encourage all those who are in the center of the city to live a little of those that are Madeiran Christmas traditions.

From Jornal Madeira

