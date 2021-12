Today’s edition of Jornal Madeira highlights the public cost of performing PCR tests.

Since the start of the pandemic, Madeira has spent more than 36 million euros on PCR tests alone. Each unit costs around 50 euros and nearly 740 thousand collections have already been carried out.

From Jornal Madeira

I would expect Antigen tests to be around the same figure, with around 18 million being spent on testing the population and visitors weekly since November 20th through to the end of the year.

