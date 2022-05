A medium-sized dog disappeared last night, in the area of ​​Boa Nova, in Funchal, and the owners launched a request for help to find the four-legged friend.

According to information provided to JM, the pet is called Atlana and is “medium-sized, Podengo, brown and has a pink collar”.

Any information about the dog’s whereabouts must be communicated via email to eva_cacia@hotmail.com or Instagram @ atlana.podengo .

